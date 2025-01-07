Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas National Guard Winter Weather Response

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Airman from the 189th Wing at North Little Rock Air Force Base help Arkansas State Police and motorists keep the roads safe by tagging vehicles and helping move stuck motor vehicles on the interstate and highways around North Little Rock, January 10, 2025. (B-Roll Video by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 15:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949294
    VIRIN: 250110-Z-QM363-5001
    Filename: DOD_110764785
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

