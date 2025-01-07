Arkansas National Guard Winter Weather Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949294" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airman from the 189th Wing at North Little Rock Air Force Base help Arkansas State Police and motorists keep the roads safe by tagging vehicles and helping move stuck motor vehicles on the interstate and highways around North Little Rock, January 10, 2025. (B-Roll Video by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)