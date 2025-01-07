Airman from the 189th Wing at North Little Rock Air Force Base help Arkansas State Police and motorists keep the roads safe by tagging vehicles and helping move stuck motor vehicles on the interstate and highways around North Little Rock, January 10, 2025. (B-Roll Video by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 15:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949294
|VIRIN:
|250110-Z-QM363-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110764785
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arkansas National Guard Winter Weather Response, by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
