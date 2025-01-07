Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Marine Expeditionary Force Highlight

    CAMP HM SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force have conducted a multitude of exercises and operations across the Indo-Pacific throughout 2024. I MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations across the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 16:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949289
    VIRIN: 250108-M-LP807-1001
    Filename: DOD_110764768
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP HM SMITH, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Marine Expeditionary Force Highlight, by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    California
    MARFORPAC
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacfic

