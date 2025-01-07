JTF-NCR supports departure ceremony for State Funeral

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region and Joint Base Andrews carry out the departure ceremony for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 9, 2025. Enlisted members, leadership and high-ranking officers joined forces to coordinate the departure of Special Air Mission 39, which returned former President Jimmy Carter and his family to Georgia. (DoD video by Hayden Hallman)