U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region and Joint Base Andrews carry out the departure ceremony for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 9, 2025. Enlisted members, leadership and high-ranking officers joined forces to coordinate the departure of Special Air Mission 39, which returned former President Jimmy Carter and his family to Georgia. (DoD video by Hayden Hallman)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949276
|VIRIN:
|250109-D-NY675-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110764415
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-NCR supports departure ceremony for State Funeral, by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.