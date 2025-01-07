U.S. Marines with 4th law Enforcement Battalion distribute toys to children in villages above the arctic circle, Alaska, Dec. 4-18, 2024. U.S. Marines perform a mortar range during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at Camp Rodriguez, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)
This work, Marine Minute: 01-25, by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
