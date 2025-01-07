Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States' departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and the 76th governor of Georgia before serving as the 39th President of the United States. He was in office from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DOD video by U.S. Army SPC Raymond Randall)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 12:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949269
|VIRIN:
|250109-D-SE734-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110764376
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Departure Ceremony, by SPC Raymond Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
