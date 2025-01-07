President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Departure Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States' departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and the 76th governor of Georgia before serving as the 39th President of the United States. He was in office from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DOD video by U.S. Army SPC Raymond Randall)