President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Service at Washington National Cathedral

Former President Jimmy Cater's State Funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States and 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (Department of Defense video by Cpl. Keegan Bailey)