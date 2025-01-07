Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Service at Washington National Cathedral

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Keegan Bailey 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    Former President Jimmy Cater's State Funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States and 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (Department of Defense video by Cpl. Keegan Bailey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 11:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949259
    VIRIN: 250109-D-NR794-1017
    Filename: DOD_110764259
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Service at Washington National Cathedral, by Cpl Keegan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-NCR
    SF39

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download