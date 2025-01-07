Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Fleet Forces Commander's 2024 Year in Review

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Video by United States Fleet Forces Command 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    241223-N-XX999-1001
    NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 23, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, United States Fleet Forces Command, takes a look back at the United States Navy for 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Courtesy Video/Released)

