Wyvern 1 January 10 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949249" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,’ Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jonas McVey, 31st Operations Group senior enlisted leader, discuss the arrival of the 56th Rescue Squadron’s new HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters, the upcoming presidential inauguration, and speak on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 10, 2025. Throughout the segment, Diers and McVey touched on the new capabilities of the HH-60W, reminded Airmen on proper political conduct, and highlighted the impact Dr. King had on the American civil rights movement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)