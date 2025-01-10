Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern 1 January 10 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,’ Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jonas McVey, 31st Operations Group senior enlisted leader, discuss the arrival of the 56th Rescue Squadron’s new HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters, the upcoming presidential inauguration, and speak on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 10, 2025. Throughout the segment, Diers and McVey touched on the new capabilities of the HH-60W, reminded Airmen on proper political conduct, and highlighted the impact Dr. King had on the American civil rights movement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern 1 January 10 2025, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Friday
    56th RQS
    Wyvern 1

