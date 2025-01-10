Wyvern 1 January 10 2025

On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,’ Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jonas McVey, 31st Operations Group senior enlisted leader, discuss the arrival of the 56th Rescue Squadron’s new HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters, the upcoming presidential inauguration, and speak on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 10, 2025. Throughout the segment, Diers and McVey touched on the new capabilities of the HH-60W, reminded Airmen on proper political conduct, and highlighted the impact Dr. King had on the American civil rights movement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
