The 56th Rescue Squadron and 56th Rescue Generation Squadron host a ceremonial last flight for the HH-60G “Pave Hawk” helicopters assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 18, 2024. The event allowed Wyverns to give a proper goodbye to the last operational Pave Hawks in the Active-Duty Air Force before they get sent to the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 10:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949246
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-XO977-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110764119
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st FW Hosts HH-60G Fini Flight, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.