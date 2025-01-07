The 25th FS AFE Airmen mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Trough, 25th Fighter Squadron aircrew flight equipment, inspects and maintains an A-10 Thunderbolt II helmet, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2025. AFE members focus on ensuring the safety and functionality of the equipment used by the aircrew. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)