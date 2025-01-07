The 25th FS AFE Airmen mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Trough, 25th Fighter Squadron aircrew flight equipment, inspects and maintains an A-10 Thunderbolt II helmet, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2025. AFE members focus on ensuring the safety and functionality of the equipment used by the aircrew. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
