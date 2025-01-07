Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 25th FS AFE Airmen mission

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Trough, 25th Fighter Squadron aircrew flight equipment, inspects and maintains an A-10 Thunderbolt II helmet, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2025. AFE members focus on ensuring the safety and functionality of the equipment used by the aircrew. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 01:28
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

