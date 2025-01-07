Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January 2025 Wing Update

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing

    127th Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Matthew Brancato, delivers the January 2025 drill message to members of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard.

    #TeamSelfridge
    #MichiganNationalGuard
    #AirNationalGuard

    Air National Guard
    Drill
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    #AlwaysReady

