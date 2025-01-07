Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division Transformation in Contact Part 2

    ROMANIA

    01.09.2025

    Video by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Lt. Col. Joshua Glonek, commander of 3rd Brigade Combat Team. 10th Mountain Division, explains the Patriot Brigade's role in the Transformation in Contact initiative. Transformation in Contact (TiC) puts emerging and new technology in soldier's hands so they can experiment, learn, and provide feedback which senior Army leaders can use to shape the future force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Porter and Spc. David Dumas)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 09:01
    Location: RO

    TAGS

    Romania
    10th Mountain Division
    TIC
    Patriot Brigade
    10MTN
    Transformation in Contact

