video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949179" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Joshua Glonek, commander of 3rd Brigade Combat Team. 10th Mountain Division, explains the Patriot Brigade's role in the Transformation in Contact initiative. Transformation in Contact (TiC) puts emerging and new technology in soldier's hands so they can experiment, learn, and provide feedback which senior Army leaders can use to shape the future force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Porter and Spc. David Dumas)