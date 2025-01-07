U.S. Army Troopers assigned to the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, California, Dec. 23rd, 2024. Being the oldest horse unit in the United States, HCD has participated in the Tournament of Roses almost every year since 1996. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 03:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949178
|VIRIN:
|241223-A-LQ843-5264
|Filename:
|DOD_110763481
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, From Fort Cavazos to Pasadena: 1CD HCD Rides in Rose Parade, by SGT Lyca Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.