Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Fort Cavazos to Pasadena: 1CD HCD Rides in Rose Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Lyca Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Troopers assigned to the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, California, Dec. 23rd, 2024. Being the oldest horse unit in the United States, HCD has participated in the Tournament of Roses almost every year since 1996. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 03:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949178
    VIRIN: 241223-A-LQ843-5264
    Filename: DOD_110763481
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Fort Cavazos to Pasadena: 1CD HCD Rides in Rose Parade, by SGT Lyca Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    USA
    Tournament of Roses
    Rose Parade
    HCD
    ABD250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download