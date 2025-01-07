Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin Opens Meeting of Ukraine Contact Group

    GERMANY

    01.09.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers opening remarks at the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2025. Defense ministers and senior military officials from about 50 nations discuss the war in Ukraine and the continued close coordination by the international community to deliver the support Ukrainians need to defend themselves.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 07:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 949174
    Filename: DOD_110763447
    Length: 00:28:11
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austin Opens Meeting of Ukraine Contact Group, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

