Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Participates in 2025 tournament of Roses Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2025

    Video by Kevin Bell 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Central California

    A selection of video of U.S. Army's tournament of roses float.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949160
    VIRIN: 250101-A-A0737-1001
    Filename: DOD_110763157
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Participates in 2025 tournament of Roses Parade, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pasadena
    Tournament of Roses Parade
    U.S. Army
    Rose Parade
    Kent Honley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download