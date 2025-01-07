Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-5M Super Galaxy Timelapse

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Video by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A time-lapse of the sunrise with the U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxies parked on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base in California Dec. 30, 2024. The C-5M is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949157
    VIRIN: 241230-F-RX511-1001
    Filename: DOD_110763079
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5M Super Galaxy Timelapse, by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Timelapse
    Travis AFB
    C-5M Super Galaxy

