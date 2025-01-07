180FW 2024 End Year Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing 2024 video highlights the accomplishments of the unit in 2024 and the contributions made by the local community through its support. The 180FW is the only F-16 fighter wing in the state of Ohio, whose mission is to provide for America; protection of the homeland, effective combat power and defense support to civil authorities, while developing Airmen, supporting their families and serving in the community.