    180FW 2024 End Year Video

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Battani and Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    The Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing 2024 video highlights the accomplishments of the unit in 2024 and the contributions made by the local community through its support. The 180FW is the only F-16 fighter wing in the state of Ohio, whose mission is to provide for America; protection of the homeland, effective combat power and defense support to civil authorities, while developing Airmen, supporting their families and serving in the community.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 15:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949148
    VIRIN: 250801-Z-F3933-1001
    Filename: DOD_110762910
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US

    180FW
    Ohio Air National Guard
    Stingers
    OHANG
    End of Year

