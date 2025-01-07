180FW 2024 End Year Video

The Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing 2024 video highlights the accomplishments of the unit in 2024 and the contributions made by the local community through its support. The 180FW is the only F-16 fighter wing in the state of Ohio, whose mission is to provide for America; protection of the homeland, effective combat power and defense support to civil authorities, while developing Airmen, supporting their families and serving in the community.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 15:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949148
|VIRIN:
|250801-Z-F3933-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110762910
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.