Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne Brigade Prepares for Mission Readiness with Airborne Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.17.2024

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    AVIANO, Italy (Dec. 17, 2024) — Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade prepared for airborne operations at Aviano Air Base on Dec. 17, strapping into their T-11 parachutes and gear to maintain readiness for future missions.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 14:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949146
    VIRIN: 241217-A-XY121-4167
    Filename: DOD_110762846
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Prepares for Mission Readiness with Airborne Operations, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download