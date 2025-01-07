AVIANO, Italy (Dec. 17, 2024) — Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade prepared for airborne operations at Aviano Air Base on Dec. 17, strapping into their T-11 parachutes and gear to maintain readiness for future missions.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 14:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949146
|VIRIN:
|241217-A-XY121-4167
|Filename:
|DOD_110762846
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Prepares for Mission Readiness with Airborne Operations, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.