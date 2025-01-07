B-Roll package of Laser Engraver at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport, Wash., Sept 26, 2024. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 13:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949141
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-VS137-6326
|Filename:
|DOD_110762825
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|NAVAL UNDERSEA WARFARE CENTER DIVISION KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Division Keyport Innovation Center laser engraver, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.