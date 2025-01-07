Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing Members Spreads Holiday Cheer With Food and Gift Donations

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, prepare and serve food to employees of Specialty Industries in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Dec. 20, 2024. Specialty Industries is a company that employs individuals with special needs. In addition to donating food, the Rosecrans Chief’s Association also donated gifts. The wing has participated in the event for more than 30 years. Senior Master Sgt. Karla Lewis has played a key role in leading volunteer efforts for this event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 13:42
