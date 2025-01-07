Wing Members Spreads Holiday Cheer With Food and Gift Donations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, prepare and serve food to employees of Specialty Industries in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Dec. 20, 2024. Specialty Industries is a company that employs individuals with special needs. In addition to donating food, the Rosecrans Chief’s Association also donated gifts. The wing has participated in the event for more than 30 years. Senior Master Sgt. Karla Lewis has played a key role in leading volunteer efforts for this event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)