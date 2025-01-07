Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Message - January 2025 - Command Chief Christopher Hirl

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Hirl talks about focusing on personal and professional development and caring for others as he reflects on the end of a 38 year career.

