    1st Infantry Division Trains

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet 

    1st Infantry Division

    A collection training performed by Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division on Fort Riley, Kansas over the course of 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949129
    VIRIN: 250108-A-HY986-1001
    Filename: DOD_110762746
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: KANSAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Trains, by SPC Kenneth Barnet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Big Red One
    1ID
    Fort Riley

