Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How to Develop Strong Minds and Resilience using the US Navy’s COE 2.0 Placemat and Playbook

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    As leaders, you should ask: are my Sailors developing toughness and resiliency, and does my command have programs and processes in place to identify warning signs for those who may be struggling?

    Great people are strong in mind, body, and spirit - these elements are essential to overall well-being.

    Leaders must ensure that people have the time and resources to strengthen their mental health every day.

    Throughout the year, we should foster healthy and supportive relationships with our shipmates. This will enable our teams to solve problems more effectively, build resilience, and enhance performance. People tend to thrive when they know that others are in their corner and willing to help.

    Here are some tips:
    -Use the Command Climate Assessment and Command Resilience Team to create a baseline of knowledge
    -Practice the elements of warrior toughness and self-care
    -Promote a healthy relationship characterized by mutual respect, support, and effective communication
    -Ensure your command is familiar with the Mental Health Playbook - use it as a quick reference guide
    -Use the Culture of Excellence 2.0 placemat and page 12 of the playbook to read about strong minds

    It's up to leaders to provide the time and resources for Sailors to develop a strong mind and healthy support networks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 13:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949128
    VIRIN: 250108-N-ZZ999-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110762734
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Develop Strong Minds and Resilience using the US Navy’s COE 2.0 Placemat and Playbook, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wellness
    BUMED
    mind
    Culture of Excellence
    COE 2.0

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download