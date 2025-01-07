As leaders, you should ask: are my Sailors developing toughness and resiliency, and does my command have programs and processes in place to identify warning signs for those who may be struggling?
Great people are strong in mind, body, and spirit - these elements are essential to overall well-being.
Leaders must ensure that people have the time and resources to strengthen their mental health every day.
Throughout the year, we should foster healthy and supportive relationships with our shipmates. This will enable our teams to solve problems more effectively, build resilience, and enhance performance. People tend to thrive when they know that others are in their corner and willing to help.
Here are some tips:
-Use the Command Climate Assessment and Command Resilience Team to create a baseline of knowledge
-Practice the elements of warrior toughness and self-care
-Promote a healthy relationship characterized by mutual respect, support, and effective communication
-Ensure your command is familiar with the Mental Health Playbook - use it as a quick reference guide
-Use the Culture of Excellence 2.0 placemat and page 12 of the playbook to read about strong minds
It's up to leaders to provide the time and resources for Sailors to develop a strong mind and healthy support networks.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 13:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949128
|VIRIN:
|250108-N-ZZ999-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110762734
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, How to Develop Strong Minds and Resilience using the US Navy’s COE 2.0 Placemat and Playbook, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.