U.S. Air Force military working dog Tibi and Airmen from the 31st Security Forces Squadron K9 team perform Tibi's retirement video at Aviano Air Base Italy, Jan. 8, 2025. Military working dogs help protect Airmen by detecting drugs, deterring hostile actions, locating bombs and assisting local law enforcement in keeping the public safe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949120
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-QC626-3518
|Filename:
|DOD_110762575
|Length:
|00:06:50
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MWD Tibi Retirement Video, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
