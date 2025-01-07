Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWD Tibi Retirement Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force military working dog Tibi and Airmen from the 31st Security Forces Squadron K9 team perform Tibi's retirement video at Aviano Air Base Italy, Jan. 8, 2025. Military working dogs help protect Airmen by detecting drugs, deterring hostile actions, locating bombs and assisting local law enforcement in keeping the public safe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 09:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949120
    VIRIN: 250108-F-QC626-3518
    Filename: DOD_110762575
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD Tibi Retirement Video, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    MWD
    Military Working Dog
    Retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download