    New Dog in Vicenza

    ITALY

    07.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Cpl. Kody Knecht, a military police dog handler assigned to 525th Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dogs Detachment - Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, trains his new military working dog Domi, fresh from the k9 schoolhouse on new scents and techniques to learn her behaviors and create a stronger connection as a team on 27 July 2024 on Vicenza, Italy.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 09:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949117
    VIRIN: 240724-A-PT551-8605
    Filename: DOD_110762557
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Dog in Vicenza, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

