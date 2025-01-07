Cpl. Kody Knecht, a military police dog handler assigned to 525th Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dogs Detachment - Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, trains his new military working dog Domi, fresh from the k9 schoolhouse on new scents and techniques to learn her behaviors and create a stronger connection as a team on 27 July 2024 on Vicenza, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 09:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949116
|VIRIN:
|240724-A-PT551-7121
|Filename:
|DOD_110762554
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Dog in Vicenza, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.