Snow falls on CH-47F Chinook helicopters at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany on Jan. 2, 2025. CH-47F Chinooks provide the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade with advanced heavy-lift capability and conducts air assaults, general support air missions, and cargo transport.
|01.02.2025
|01.08.2025 08:49
|Video Productions
|949115
|250102-A-BB067-4334
|DOD_110762553
|00:00:53
|DE
|5
|5
