    Snow falls on CH-47F Chinook Helicopters at Katterbach Army Airfield

    GERMANY

    01.02.2025

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Robert Riedel 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Snow falls on CH-47F Chinook helicopters at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany on Jan. 2, 2025. CH-47F Chinooks provide the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade with advanced heavy-lift capability and conducts air assaults, general support air missions, and cargo transport.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 08:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949115
    VIRIN: 250102-A-BB067-4334
    Filename: DOD_110762553
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow falls on CH-47F Chinook Helicopters at Katterbach Army Airfield, by CW2 Robert Riedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    wingsofvictory

