USS Benfold (DDG 65) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 20, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) held a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 20, 2024. Cmdr. Richard Mayer relieved Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower as commanding officer during a ceremony on the flight deck surrounded by crew, friends and family.
