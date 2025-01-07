Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    JAPAN

    12.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 20, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) held a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 20, 2024. Cmdr. Richard Mayer relieved Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower as commanding officer during a ceremony on the flight deck surrounded by crew, friends and family.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 04:10
    Location: JP

    7th Fleet
    Change of Command
    DESRON 15
    Benfold

