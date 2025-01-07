3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division Transformation in Contact Part 2

Lt. Col. Joshua Glonek, commander of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, explains the Patriot Brigade's role in the Transformation in Contact initiative. Transformation in Contact (TiC) puts emerging and new technology in soldier's hands so they can experiment, learn and provide feedback which senior Army leaders can use to shape the future force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Porter and Spc. David Dumas)
