President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Procession

U.S. service members and Naval Academy midshipmen honor former U.S. President Jimmy Carter during his funeral procession at the U.S. Navy Memorial, Washington D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD video by Tyler Harrison)
|01.07.2025
|01.08.2025 02:04
|B-Roll
|949083
|250107-D-ZR897-1001
|DOD_110762308
|00:01:23
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|5
|5
