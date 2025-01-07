Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Procession

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members and Naval Academy midshipmen honor former U.S. President Jimmy Carter during his funeral procession at the U.S. Navy Memorial, Washington D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD video by Tyler Harrison)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 02:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949083
    VIRIN: 250107-D-ZR897-1001
    Filename: DOD_110762308
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Procession, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-NCR
    SF39

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download