The Military and Family Readiness Center hosts a customs and courtesies class on January 6, 2025. Mrs. Birkhead teaches about basic Japanese phrases, table manners, and recommended destinations to visit around Japan.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 21:45
|Location:
|JP
This work, Yokota Air Base Customs and Courtesies Class, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
