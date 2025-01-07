Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base Customs and Courtesies Class

    JAPAN

    01.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Military and Family Readiness Center hosts a customs and courtesies class on January 6, 2025. Mrs. Birkhead teaches about basic Japanese phrases, table manners, and recommended destinations to visit around Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 21:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949082
    VIRIN: 250106-F-HI767-4628
    Filename: DOD_110762302
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base Customs and Courtesies Class, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #M&FRC #CustomsAndCourtesies #YokotaAirBase

