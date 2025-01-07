Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kira-Kira Festival 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    On December 21st, 2024, Sasebo City held the Kira-Kira Festival for the Sasebo community at Shimanose Park. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 21:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949080
    VIRIN: 241221-N-GG032-3843
    Filename: DOD_110762300
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kira-Kira Festival 2024, by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    performance
    park
    CFAS
    community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download