DLA Research & Development: Revolutionizing Firefighting with Graphite Technology

PFAS, which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are syntheticchemicals often found in firefighting foam and are considered harmful because they are highly persistent in the environment, do not break down easily, and have been linked to a range of health concerns making their presence in firefighting foam a major environmental contaminant. The Defense Logistics Agency is the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency and its Research and Development team manages projects related to new technologies. They work very closely with industry and academia to bring innovative solutions to difficult issues. The Flake Graphite project could revolutionize military and civilian firefighting using graphite technology. The goal of this project is to develop and test new chemistries and foam formulations with the intent to come up with a PFAS free, environmentally friendly and highly effective fire-fighting foam. For more information about DLA Research and Development visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/