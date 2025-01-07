Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Commander-in-Chief's Annual Installation Excellence Selection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis is one of two DoD finalists for the 2025 Commander-in-Chief's Annual Installation Excellence Selection Board visit on Jan. 8, 2025, to witness the installation's superior capabilities. This video highlights the work Airmen, Soldiers, and DoD civilians do every day supporting five wings, seven brigades and 42 mission partners to ensure America's premiere power projection platform. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 16:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949068
    VIRIN: 250107-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_110762112
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Commander-in-Chief's Annual Installation Excellence Selection, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Langley
    Ft. Eustis
    JBLE
    CINC IEA
    Commander-in-Chief's Annual Installation Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download