Joint Base Langley-Eustis is one of two DoD finalists for the 2025 Commander-in-Chief's Annual Installation Excellence Selection Board visit on Jan. 8, 2025, to witness the installation's superior capabilities. This video highlights the work Airmen, Soldiers, and DoD civilians do every day supporting five wings, seven brigades and 42 mission partners to ensure America's premiere power projection platform. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)