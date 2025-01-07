USCP Deputizes 500 National Guard Soldiers for

Chief J. Thomas Manger, Chief of the United States Capitol Police deputized approximately 500 soldiers from the Maryland National Guard, Pennsylvania National Guard, and District of Columbia National Guard at the D.C. Armory, Washington D.C, January 6, 2025. The service members were supporting civil authorities and the Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes, which has been designated as a National Special Security Event. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by 1LT Paige Bodine)
