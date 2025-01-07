Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCP Deputizes 500 National Guard Soldiers for

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Video by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Chief J. Thomas Manger, Chief of the United States Capitol Police deputized approximately 500 soldiers from the Maryland National Guard, Pennsylvania National Guard, and District of Columbia National Guard at the D.C. Armory, Washington D.C, January 6, 2025. The service members were supporting civil authorities and the Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes, which has been designated as a National Special Security Event. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by 1LT Paige Bodine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949063
    VIRIN: 250106-A-DF232-8938
    Filename: DOD_110762013
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCP Deputizes 500 National Guard Soldiers for, by 2LT Paige Bodine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PI60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download