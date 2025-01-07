Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 7 January 2025

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Munn, 81st TRW acting command chief, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 7, 2024. Pope and Munn previewed the upcoming National Day of Mourning honoring the passing of former President Jimmy Carter and also the upcoming special observance luncheon honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. They also discussed National Blood Donor Awareness Month and the importance of situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 13:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 949061
    VIRIN: 250107-F-PI774-8811
    Filename: DOD_110761888
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    This work, Keesler News 7 January 2025, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

