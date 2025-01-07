Keesler News 7 January 2025

U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Munn, 81st TRW acting command chief, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 7, 2024. Pope and Munn previewed the upcoming National Day of Mourning honoring the passing of former President Jimmy Carter and also the upcoming special observance luncheon honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. They also discussed National Blood Donor Awareness Month and the importance of situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)
|01.07.2025
|01.07.2025 13:18
|Newscasts
|949061
|250107-F-PI774-8811
|DOD_110761888
|00:02:58
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|1
|1
