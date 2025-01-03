Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division Newport provides a submarine’s ‘brain’ through state-of-the-art combat systems

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Video by Leif Heimbold 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    NUWC Division Newport is continuing its technical excellence series in January with a focus on “Combat Systems,” hosted by the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department. As a warfighting machine, the combat system is the brains of the submarine platform.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 12:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949055
    VIRIN: 250107-N-IV265-1001
    Filename: DOD_110761864
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport provides a submarine’s ‘brain’ through state-of-the-art combat systems, by Leif Heimbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Systems
    NUWC Division Newport
    Warfighter Readiness
    Technical Excellence
    What We Do Matters
    Workforce Brilliance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download