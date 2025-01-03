Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Guard Airmen Attend Medical Readiness University

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Air National Guard

    Nearly 300 U.S Airmen from 54 units across the Air National Guard (ANG) came together for the ANG Medical Service-hosted Medical Readiness University at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., June 3 - 14, 2024. This two-week large-scale medical training event provided Airmen with hands-on and real-world operational training at a reduced cost for more than 21 career specialties. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 11:57
