B-Roll: Guard Airmen Attend Medical Readiness University

Nearly 300 U.S Airmen from 54 units across the Air National Guard (ANG) came together for the ANG Medical Service-hosted Medical Readiness University at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., June 3 - 14, 2024. This two-week large-scale medical training event provided Airmen with hands-on and real-world operational training at a reduced cost for more than 21 career specialties. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)