Nearly 300 U.S Airmen from 54 units across the Air National Guard (ANG) came together for the ANG Medical Service-hosted Medical Readiness University at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., June 3 - 14, 2024. This two-week large-scale medical training event provided Airmen with hands-on and real-world operational training at a reduced cost for more than 21 career specialties. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 11:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949051
|VIRIN:
|240613-Z-UY654-5633
|Filename:
|DOD_110761710
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Guard Airmen Attend Medical Readiness University, by TSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.