    Supporting the Force

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Hear our Battle Cry!! This dynamic spot lets you know what the Defense Logistics Agency has to offer the Warfighter and the nation. DLA is supporting the force by delivering readiness and lethality to the Warfighter Always and support to our nation through quality, proactive global logistics. DLA is...the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency. www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 09:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 949045
    VIRIN: 250107-D-LU733-4350
    PIN: 505799
    Filename: DOD_110761668
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    DLA

