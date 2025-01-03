Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance of Estonian War of Independence Ceasefire Ceremony

    01.03.2025

    Video by Spc. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Moriarity assigned to Abel Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, Task Force Voit in support of Task Force Pegasus speaks about his involvement in Estonia’s remembrance of the Estonian War of Independence ceasefire and the importance of U.S. participation in Narva, Estonia, Jan. 3, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 05:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 949035
    VIRIN: 250103-Z-XR688-1003
    Filename: DOD_110761485
    Length: 00:01:14
    This work, U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance of Estonian War of Independence Ceasefire Ceremony, by SPC Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

