U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance of Estonian War of Independence Ceasefire Ceremony

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Moriarity assigned to Abel Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, Task Force Voit in support of Task Force Pegasus speaks about his involvement in Estonia’s remembrance of the Estonian War of Independence ceasefire and the importance of U.S. participation in Narva, Estonia, Jan. 3, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall)