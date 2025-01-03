Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Okinawa Fire and Safety Train for Vehicle Rescue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.28.2024

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Fire and Safety Services conducts vehicle extrication training at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on Aug. 29, 2024. Firefighters practiced rescuing injured vehicle accident victims using a range of specialized equipment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 21:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949020
    VIRIN: 240829-A-VF108-1005
    Filename: DOD_110761295
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Okinawa Fire and Safety Train for Vehicle Rescue, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Torii Station
    20240829

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download