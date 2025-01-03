USAG Okinawa Fire and Safety Train for Vehicle Rescue

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Fire and Safety Services conducts vehicle extrication training at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on Aug. 29, 2024. Firefighters practiced rescuing injured vehicle accident victims using a range of specialized equipment.
|08.28.2024
|01.06.2025 21:25
|Video Productions
|949020
|240829-A-VF108-1005
|DOD_110761295
|00:02:16
|OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
