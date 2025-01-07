On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines participate in a martial arts instructor course in Okinawa, Japan; U.S. Marines participate in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Far East in Okinawa; and U.S. Marines conduct a 6-mile hike during their Battlesight Zero Range/Hike training in Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 21:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|949019
|VIRIN:
|250107-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110761290
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, January 7, 2025, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
