JBLE Welcomes CINC - Chief Master Sgt. Belvin

Joint Base Langley-Eustis welcomes the annual Commander in Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence selection board for an evaluation, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 31, 2024. JBLE is one of the two U.S. Air Force finalists for the 2025 CINC-IEA, competing for the Installation Excellence trophy, a congratulatory letter from the U.S. President, and $1.25 million for installation quality of life improvements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 16:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949011
|VIRIN:
|250106-F-ES095-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110761074
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
