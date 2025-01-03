Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE Welcomes CINC - (Col. Johnston)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMPTON, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis welcomes the annual Commander in Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence selection board for an evaluation, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 31, 2024. JBLE is one of the two U.S. Air Force finalists for the 2025 CINC-IEA, competing for the Installation Excellence trophy, a congratulatory letter from the U.S. President, and $1.25 million for installation quality of life improvements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 16:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949007
    VIRIN: 240106-F-ES095-1003
    Filename: DOD_110761057
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: HAMPTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE Welcomes CINC - (Col. Johnston), by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Welcome
    Selection Board
    CINC-IEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download