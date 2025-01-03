JBLE Welcomes CINC - (Col. Johnston)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949007" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Base Langley-Eustis welcomes the annual Commander in Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence selection board for an evaluation, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 31, 2024. JBLE is one of the two U.S. Air Force finalists for the 2025 CINC-IEA, competing for the Installation Excellence trophy, a congratulatory letter from the U.S. President, and $1.25 million for installation quality of life improvements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)