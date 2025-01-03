Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-NCR forward deploys for President Carter's State Funeral

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    Military and civilian members of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region forward deploy to support the State Funeral of Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 2, 2025. Carter, a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD video by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 16:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948997
    VIRIN: 250102-D-XB588-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110760781
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    JTF-NCR
    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region
    SF39

