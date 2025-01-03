Military and civilian members of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region forward deploy to support the State Funeral of Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 2, 2025. Carter, a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD video by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith)
This work, JTF-NCR forward deploys for President Carter's State Funeral, by SrA Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
