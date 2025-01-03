Why I Serve - Spc. Ahmad Harakeh

U.S. Army Spc. Ahmad Harakeh, Trooper assigned to the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, shares why he loves his job at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Dec. 23rd, 2024. Harakeh shared that he gets to further his education and work with horses on a daily bases. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)
