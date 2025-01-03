Why I Serve - Spc. Ahmad Harakeh

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Ahmad Harakeh, Trooper assigned to the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, shares why he loves his job at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Dec. 23rd, 2024. Harakeh shared that he gets to further his education and work with horses on a daily bases. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)