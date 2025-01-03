Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve - Spc. Ahmad Harakeh

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Lyca Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Ahmad Harakeh, Trooper assigned to the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, shares why he loves his job at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Dec. 23rd, 2024. Harakeh shared that he gets to further his education and work with horses on a daily bases. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 02:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948993
    VIRIN: 241223-A-LQ843-3411
    Filename: DOD_110760752
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve - Spc. Ahmad Harakeh, by SGT Lyca Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Why I Serve
    1st Team
    Horse Cavalry Detachment
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download