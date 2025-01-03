Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Robert Stickgold - Sleep, Memory, and Dreams: A Unified View

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Sleep, Memory and Dreams: A Unified View
    Robert Stickgold, PhD
    Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston MA USA

    The benefits that sleep confers on memory are surprisingly widespread. For simple procedural skills – how to ride a bicycle or distinguish different coins in one’s pocket – a night of sleep or an afternoon nap following learning leads to an absolute and dramatic improvement in performance. Sleep also stabilizes verbal memories, reducing their susceptibility to interference and decay, processes that all too easily lead to forgetting.

    But the action of sleep can be more sophisticated than simply strengthening and stabilizing memories. It can lead to the selective retention of emotional memories, or even of emotional components of a scene, while allowing other memories and parts of scenes to be forgotten. It can extract the gist from a list of words, or the rules governing a complex probabilistic game. It can lead to insights ranging from finding the single word that logically connects three apparently unrelated words, to discovering an unexpected rule that allows for the more efficient solving of mathematical problems. It can facilitate the integration of new information into existing networks of related information and help infants learn artificial grammars. Disruptions of normal sleep in neurologic and psychiatric disorders can lead to a failure of these processes.

    Dreams appear to be part of this ongoing memory processing, and can predict subsequent memory improvement. The NEXTUP (Network Exploration to Understand Possibilities) model of dreaming proposes that dreaming aids complex problem solving by supporting divergent creativity, acting more by exploring a problem's "solution space" than by searching for the solution itself.


    Key Moments in the video include:

    Timeline of a good night’s sleep
    Sleep physiology
    Neuromodulation varies across the wake-sleep cycle
    Regional activation in REM sleep - in the brain
    Sleep improves what you learn
    Learning rate saturates rapidly
    Sleep enhances performance
    Sleep keeps what is important
    Sleep explains the world - weather prediction task
    Dream content and memory evolution
    Dream hacking and creativity
    NEXTUP - Dreaming by sleep stage

    Audience questions:

    Trying to reconcile amnesiac patient’s paper - hippocampus must not have much to do with dreams then?
    Could you say a sentence or two about what you mean by the ‘hippocampus is cut off’?
    How do we - how does one measure information flow between the neocortex and hippocampus? What are those methods?
    The word pairs in slow-wave sleep - if you were to wake those subjects up, are they having a subjective experience or dreaming? Or are those processes going on non-consciously?
    I’m curious about the relationship between sleep and other periods of time where your mind is at rest - do these work together, are there separate functions?
    Schema memory and extracting gist - where do you think (a schema) looks like in a brain? What does sleep do to form or update one?

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948989
    VIRIN: 231222-F-BA826-7752
    Filename: DOD_110760713
    Length: 01:16:00
    Location: US

    sleep
    quest
    AFRL
    consciousness
    ACT3

