Air Force Special Operations Command enables the joint force by delivering Special Operations Forces mobility, strike, air-to-ground capabilities, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance across the spectrum of competition and conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Air Force Special Operations Command)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 11:22
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
This work, AFSOC Mission Statement Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
