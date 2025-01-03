Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC Mission Statement Video

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    Air Force Special Operations Command enables the joint force by delivering Special Operations Forces mobility, strike, air-to-ground capabilities, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance across the spectrum of competition and conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Air Force Special Operations Command)

