U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Smith, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron, shares how he celebrates Haunnakah at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 27, 2024. By celebrating winter traditions, U.S. Air Force members maintain a connection to their heritage, foster a sense of belonging, and contribute to a more inclusive and supportive military culture, which benefits both individuals and the broader mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 09:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|948980
|VIRIN:
|241227-F-VG726-1475
|Filename:
|DOD_110760603
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Winter Traditions Across Misawa - Haunnakah, by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.